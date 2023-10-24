LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock say a man in prison in Texas has been brought back to Arkansas and arrested in connection to a deadly shooting from September 2020.

Little Rock Police Department officials said 22-year-old Clayton Eason was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 41-year-old Christopher Bersett.

Authorities said officers responded to the 1900 block of Green Mountain Drive in reference to a shots fired call on Sept. 21, 2020.

When officers arrived, they said they found Bersett dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a wrecked car.

During the investigation, detectives identified Eason and Karlos Bass as suspects. Bass was later arrested that November and charged with capital murder.

Officials said Eason was already incarcerated in Texas for unrelated charges and extradited back to Little Rock. He is currently being held without bond in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility and faces one charge of capital murder charge and one charge of aggravated robbery.

Image of Clayton Eason provided by the Little Rock Police Department

Eason is next scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning.