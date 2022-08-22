LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.

According to the LRPD, 19-year-old Jahkaiya Woods and 16-year-old Marcus Marbley have been arrested in connection with the shooting and are facing charges of capital murder.

The arrests come after an incident on July 25 on the 2100 block of Boulevard Avenue when officers found 18-year-old Amos Coleman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Coleman was transferred to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.