Little Rock police makes arrest in downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in connection to the downtown Little Rock shooting that left one person injured.

On Monday, officials said they responded to a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Scott St. When they arrived, they said they found a person suffering from critical injuries.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, a bystander identified the shooter as 22-year-old Juquaun Seals. Officers said they went Seals’ apartment, where he was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, police said Seals is now facing charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm.