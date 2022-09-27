LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a deadly overnight shooting Tuesday.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers found a body in the street near the 5500 block of West 65th Street around midnight. Police said the victim had been shot.

Officers said that the victim was pronounced dead after receiving medical treatment. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. Police have not released any information on a suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact 501-371-4829.