Little Rock police: Man drove himself to gas station after shooting at apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after they say a man drove himself to a local gas station following a Friday shooting at an apartment complex.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, just before 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a local gas station located at Rodney Parham Road and Breckenridge Drive after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man, who had been shot, in front of the store. Officers believe the man drove himself to the store after he said he had been shot while leaving an apartment complex parking lot.

Authorities said another officer responded to the apartment complex located in the 1400 block of Breckenridge Drive to locate the shooter after receiving a statement from the victim.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, authorities said they found broken glass in the parking lot and a bullet hole in a car they believed was connected to the shooting.

While at the scene, officers said a man came out of an apartment that matched the description of the shooter. Officers also said a woman came to the apartment door and they both were taken into custody.

Officers said the victim suffered a bullet wound to his lung and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the man believed to be the shooter is facing multiple charges including terroristic act and first-degree battery.