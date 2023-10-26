LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department has released the name of the victim in a Wednesday night shooting in the city.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said officers found 21-year-old Marquis Harper of Little Rock dead when responding to a shooting call at the 6500 block of Mabelvale Cutoff Rd. just after 8 p.m.

Harper had gunshot wounds, according to the police incident report.

Harper’s next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing, officials stated.

The Pulaski County coroner took Harper’s body to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Authorities have not released any additional information at this time.