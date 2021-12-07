Little Rock police offering up to $10,000 in April death investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police announced Tuesday that they are offering a reward up to $10,000 for information on an April death investigation.

According to police, officers responded to the 1000 block of East 10th Street after receiving reports of an unresponsive man found in an abandoned residence on April 23.

After medical personnel arrived at the location, officials said the victim, Jackie Gipson, was dead.

According to a statement provided by Little Rock police at the time, the coroner and detectives found injuries consistent with a homicide.

Detectives ask that anyone who may have information about this investigation to call the Little Rock Police Department Major Crimes Detective Division at 501-371-4660 or 501-404-3007.

If you want to remain anonymous, officers said to call the LRPD Tip Line at 501-371-INFO.