Little Rock police officer arrested, charged with sexual assault

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An officer with the Little Rock Police Department is facing sexual assault charges connected to an incident in January.

Department officials say a woman reached out on January 5 about a possible assault alleged to have occurred on January 1 involving Officer Alexander Sanders.

When Sanders returned to work on January 7, he was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave as the Major Crimes Division started an investigation.

Authorities delivered the results of the investigation to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Sanders, who was hired by the department in August of 2019, was arrested.

Sanders faces a charge of second-degree sexual assault. There is no word what level of bond Sanders was issued, but as of June 8, he was no longer listed as an inmate at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.