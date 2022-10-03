LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said Monday that a Little Rock police officer surrendered to Benton police regarding an arrest warrant.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officer Terry McDaniel is facing charges after a recent investigation by the Benton Police Department.

Officers said that prior to his arrest, McDaniel was originally placed on administrative leave once the LRPD learned of the allegations.

McDaniel has been with the LRPD since January 2009, police said. Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that he will remain on leave pending an internal investigation.

FOX16 asked LPRD what the accusations against McDaniel are and they deferred to the Benton Police Department. FOX 16 reached out to the Benton Police Department but have not heard back.