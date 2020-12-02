Little Rock police recapture inmate after he escapes officer’s custody

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An inmate is back in custody after Little Rock police say he escaped from an officer who had pulled him from jail for questioning.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the department said that 36-year-old Greg Brebaugh was being taken from the Pulaski County Jail to the Northwest substation just after noon when he escaped custody.

Officers said Brebaugh ran into a wooded area nearby and hid. More police responded to the scene and surrounded the area until K-9 units arrived on scene.

The officers were soon able to find Brebaugh and took him back into custody, at which point they served him with additional warrants and tool him back to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.

Brebaugh was already in custody for multiple charges, including felony firearm possession and parole violations.

Just over four years ago, he was also involved in a standoff with police that ended with SWAT officers raiding a residence to take Brebaugh into custody.