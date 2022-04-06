LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have identified a suspect in the weekend shooting at Park Plaza Mall.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, 18-year-old Ken Kelley is suspected in the Saturday afternoon shooting of another 18-year-old in the east portion of the mall’s parking lot.

The teen who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey said during a weekly briefing Wednesday that he hopes an arrest could be made soon in the shooting.

He added that violent crime has been relatively low at the mall and that the victim and Kelley knew each other prior to the shooting.

“All leads indicate that this was an incident of two people meeting in a designated area in the parking deck,” Humphrey told reporters Wednesday. “There was never any intention of going inside the mall.”

Anyone who has information regarding Kelley’s whereabouts is asked to contact 501-371-4829.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.