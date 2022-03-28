LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released more information on the River Market shooting that left three injured.

According to the police report, officers said they responded to an area in the 200 block of East Markham Street after shots were fired just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they were told that a gray Durango was involved in the shooting.

Officers said they conducted a traffic stop at 2nd and Cumberland Street with a gray Dodge Durango. After searching the driver, police said they found and removed an empty firearm holster from his waistband.

Police said they retrieved the gun from the driver’s vehicle after he told them where it was located.

Just minutes later, police said they were informed that three victims suffering from gunshot wounds were at a local hospital.

After further investigation, officers said they found shell casings and blood on the 2nd level of the parking garage deck across from the Chamber of Commerce building. Officers said that an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Officers noted that the business @ The Corner Diner, located at 201 East Markham Street, was also struck by gunfire.

This is an ongoing investigation.