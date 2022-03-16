LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released more information in the Tuesday evening shooting on Rodney Parham.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to 10200 North Rodney Parham Road in reference to a shooting just before 5:45 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, police say they found a man and woman in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police also said another woman told them that her vehicle was struck by a bullet while stopped in traffic on Rodney Parham Road.

Authorities have not released any information on a suspect at this time.