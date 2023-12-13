LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have released the names of officers involved in a deadly motel shooting.

In a Wednesday morning update, police officials said that Officer Mark Ray and Officer Dakota Faircloth were involved in the shooting that left 38-year-old Michael Johnson dead Monday afternoon.

According to LRPD Chief Heath Helton, dispatchers received a shots fired call near the Days Inn motel located at 8219 Interstate 30 just after 3 p.m. Monday. Officers said that dispatchers received another call with similar suspect information shortly after the initial call.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man, later identified as 38-year-old Michael Johnson, who matched the description of the suspect. Police said that he was found at the Rest Inn motel next to the Days Inn.

Police officials said that officers ordered Johnson to put down his weapon, but he refused, leading to one of the officers firing his gun. Johnson was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said that Ray and Faircloth have been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation and criminal investigation are underway.