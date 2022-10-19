LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a man after a series of shooting deaths Monday night.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department arrested 39-year-old Demontra Kendall Hatfield of Benton Monday night after the shooting death of 61-year-old Larry Foster on a frontage road on Interstate 30.

Hatfield is also facing charges in connection to a separate shooting. Detectives with the Benton Police Department claim he shot and killed 28-year-old Krystel Wilder earlier that same night, then had Wilder’s body with him at the time of Foster’s shooting.

Hatfield and Wilder were the parents of a 3-year-old girl Hatfield brought to a Little Rock hospital with gunshot wounds that night.

In Hatfield’s arrest report released Wednesday, LRPD investigators said 911 dispatchers received a call about a man lying on the ground on the Interstate frontage road at 8:24 p.m. Monday. That man was identified as Foster, who had been shot in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police report said dispatchers received a second call at 8:40 p.m. The caller said a man showed up at his house saying his daughter had been shot, the report said. The caller told police he agreed to drive the man to the nearest hospital.

The man the caller took to the hospital was later identified as Hatfield, and the caller told police Hatfield had a gun in the car while they drove to the hospital, with the caller claiming the gun’s slide was cocked back.

Police met the caller at the hospital, and he told police Hatfield was inside with the 3-year-old girl. Police went inside the hospital and located Hatfield, noting the girl had a gunshot wound to her leg.

The caller and Hatfield were taken to the police station to be interviewed by detectives, police said in the report. During that interview, investigators claim the caller said he had heard a loud knock on his front door and when he opened it, Hatfield was there telling the caller his daughter had been shot. The caller said Hatfield was acting very strange and tried to give his daughter to him.

The caller told police he agreed to drive Hatfield to the nearest emergency room. On the way, Hatfield was talking to him and not paying attention to the girl. The caller told police he had to remind Hatfield to apply pressure to the girl’s wound.

The caller continued in his statement that when they arrived at the hospital, Hatfield took his daughter inside while the caller waited for police outside.

Hatfield agreed to speak with police and told them he had been driving on the frontage road when the vehicle in front of him slammed on its brakes and hit it, according to the police report.

Hatfield claimed the driver of the car, Foster, got out and started yelling and cursing at him, and told officers he belied the man had a gun. He continued to tell police that he pulled out his gun and shot Foster through his car’s front passenger-side window.

The report noted that detectives examining the scene where the incident happened said they did not find any gun.

Hatfield said that his daughter was in the front seat and was accidentally hit as he shot across her. He also told detectives that after shooting Foster, he got out of his car and went to a nearby home to ask for help.

The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Hatfield is facing multiple charges in connection to Foster’s death including capital murder, first-degree domestic battery, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by certain persons and endangering the welfare of a minor.

Hatfield is also facing charges in Wilder’s death including first-degree murder, felony abuse of a corpse, felony firearms possession, first-degree child endangerment and tampering with evidence.