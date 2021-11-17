Little Rock police release new details on deadly shooting tied to crash at Geyer Springs & Nova Lane

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have released more information on a deadly Tuesday shooting that was connected to an afternoon crash in the area of Geyer Springs and Nova Lane.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a shooting in the area of Keats Drive and Dreher Lane when they came to the crash.

Officers said they found the body of an unidentified woman who had been shot inside one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Investigators said the body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and identification.

LRPD homicide detectives and crime scene search teams responded to the crash and started their investigations, canvassing the area for witnesses and seeking out surveillance video.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department noted that the investigation into this case is ongoing.

According to the LRPD, there have been 57 homicides in Little Rock so far in 2021, compared to 45 homicides at this same time the year prior.