LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police released additional details Thursday about a Wednesday afternoon shooting near an auto parts store that left three people injured.

An incident report from the Little Rock Police Department noted that two 19-year-olds and a 20-year-old were those who were shot during the incident.

The report notes that the Shot Spotter system picked up a series of 15 gunshots in the 1100 block of Lewis Street just after 1:45 p.m. Around the same time, the Shot Spotter systems registered 20 shots fired in the area of 4200 West 12th Street near the Auto Zone retail store.

While officers were on their way to the scene, dispatchers were notified that the three shooting victims were inside the store. The officers headed to the store and secured the scene for medical personnel, who arrived to treat the victims and take them to a nearby hospital.

Detectives arrived at the scene and began their investigation, noting that they discovered multiple gunshots that had struck the building on its north wall. Investigators noted they found a trail of blood from an SUV in the parking lot that went into the store and said another pickup in the lot was also hit by gunfire.

Police have not clarified if the three victims were shot in the store or if they went inside after being hit.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.