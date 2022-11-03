LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Authorities with the Little Rock Police Department have released video from a triple juvenile kidnapping that occurred on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident started at the Citi Trends clothing store on Geyer Springs.

LRPD said three children ages one, four, and six were left inside a car when the driver went into the store.

The report says it didn’t take long for the driver to notice the car and the kids were gone.

On the scene, officers watched surveillance footage that showed a woman getting into the vehicle and driving off.

The woman was later identified as 39-year-old Kimberly Pace.

After watching surveillance video, the report states LRPD received a 911 call and the caller told police that a person pulled up to her in the area of West 21st and Center Street and asked her to take the three kids from her.

Police said the car the caller described matched the description of the vehicle they saw on the surveillance video.

The caller says she proceeded to record the interaction and that’s when Pace drove off.

As the search continued, one officer noticed a car that fit the description running a red light at Asher and Roosevelt.

A traffic stop was issued a little further down the road at Asher and Washington Ave.

Pace didn’t stop and the pursuit began.

About two miles away on West 13th and Fair Park Boulevard, Pace was slowed down from spike strips.

Nearly a mile and a half from West 13th and Fair Park, the chase ended on Berkshire Drive.

Pace was taken into custody and is facing charges of 3 counts of kidnapping, theft of property, felony fleeing, and driving on a suspended license.

All three kids were unharmed but due to the driver of the vehicle leaving them in the car, a report was made with the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline.

It is unclear at the time if the driver will face charges related to this incident.

The driver is the mother of two of the three kids involved. The mother of the third child was notified and responded to the store.