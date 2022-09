LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are investigating a shooting at a west Little Rock apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department reported one man was shot at Westridge Place Apartments at about 3:30 p.m.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the man’s injuries. There is also no information on if there are any other injuries at the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.