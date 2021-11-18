Little Rock police: Rock throwing leads to man injured from gunshot

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock police said one man was injured after an altercation involving rock throwing led to a shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were dispatched to a location in the 8100 block of Interstate 30 just after 4:00 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers said a witness told them that a man was in a disturbance with her and the victim.

Police said the witness told them that the man went back to his car to get a gun from his vehicle and fired multiple shots after the victim threw a rock at him.

The victim had been struck once through his right leg and through part of his left leg, according to authorities.

Authorities said the shooter and another witness left the scene before they arrived.

Officers said the victim was taken to a local hospital, but they have not released any information on his condition.