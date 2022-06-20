LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have released more details in the deadly shooting on South Jefferson Street.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the shooting marked the 39th homicide of the year.

Police said that they responded to an area in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street at 2:41 a.m. Sunday.

After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the person was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers said detectives responded to the neighborhood to collect evidence. Authorities said the victim’s identity was undetermined. The body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for identification.

Detectives said this is an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.