LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to a local hospital just after noon in reference to the shooting.

Officers said the victim’s mother told them that she received a phone call from another child informing her that her son had been shot and was told to hurry to Harrison Street at 11:30 a.m.

A report filed by officers said the victim’s mother told them that she saw two children helping her son in the street after arriving on the scene. The mother added that her son did not tell her who shot him or why he was shot, according to the report.

Authorities said she also informed officers that there were several teenagers at a house located between the 2600 and 3000 block of South Harrison Street.

Officers said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are non-life-threatening. They also noted that the victim’s clothes were taken in for further investigation and that his parents gave consent for the vehicle to be checked for evidence.