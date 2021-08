LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are looking for a man suspected of being involved in the August 14 deadly shooting on Labette Drive.

According to investigators, they are currently searching for Roderick Hill in relation to the killing of 30-year-old Robert Hubbard of Little Rock.

Mr. Hill is wanted in relation to the homicide that occurred on Labette Drive on August 14th, 2021. If you know of his whereabouts, contact us at 501-371-4829. pic.twitter.com/rgPeKkiWEl — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) August 22, 2021

Anyone who may know of Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact Little Rock Police at 501-371-4829.