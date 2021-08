LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are looking for a man who they believe is connected to a shooting at a gas station on July 1 that left one man dead.

Austin Williams was shot outside a Circle K gas station on Rodney Parham Rd. and recently died to his injures according to LRPD.

Police believe that the man in the image above is connected to the shooting.

Detectives ask anyone who has information to contact police at 501-371-4829.