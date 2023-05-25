LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that Darious Alford is wanted for his involvement in the May 6 Roosevelt Road shooting.

According to officials, 29-year-old Marvell Harris was struck in the shooting and officers said they were told that he was taken to a local hospital. Police said that he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested 21-year-old Yusuf Mohammed Tuesday, May 23 in connection to the shooting. He is facing a capital murder charge.

Alford is wanted for capital murder. Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact detectives at 501-371-4660 or 501-371-4829.