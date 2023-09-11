LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a second suspect who they say was involved in a deadly early Saturday morning shooting at a housing building on the UA Little Rock campus.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that Rayshawn Allen is wanted on a charge of capital murder for his role in the shooting.

LRPD officers said they were called to 3200 Coleman Place near University Village Apartments shortly before 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers said they found 24-year-old Cornelius Johnson suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was later transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Sunday, police said they arrested their first suspect in this case, 19-year-old Donte Blackmon. He was arraigned Monday, pleading not guilty, and is being held without bond in the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rayshawn Allen is asked to contact LRPD detectives at 501-371-4660 or 501-371-4829.

This killing was Little Rock’s 42nd homicide of 2023.