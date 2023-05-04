LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock Police Department are searching for the suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old that happened on Oct. 25, 2022.

According to the LRPD, they are searching for 17-year-old Jakavien Harrell is wanted in connection with the incident that left 19-year-old Victor Lopez dead. Officers said that Harrell is facing a charge of capital murder.

Initial reports of the shooting claimed that it happened in the area of West 16th and Dennison Streets, near Little Rock Central High School. Police said that the school went on a brief lockdown after reports of the shooting.

Police said that anyone who comes in contact with Harrell should call 911.