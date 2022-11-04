LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in solving an October deadly shooting.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded to an area in the 3500 block of South Bryant Street Oct. 20. After arriving on the scene, police said that they found 33-year-old John Luther of Russellville dead. Police said that Luther appeared to have been shot.

Though the investigation is still ongoing, police said that they believe someone in the community has information about the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives or the anonymous tip-line at 501-371-4646.