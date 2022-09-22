LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Detectives in Little Rock are investigating after the city’s gunshot detection system reported more than 100 shots fired in the span of hours.

The Little Rock Police Department confirms at least 111 shots were fired between 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were called to Washington Street near 13th Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 8:45 p.m. Records show the gunshot detection system heard 60 shots fired.

About 30 minutes later, another 15 shots were detected on West 12th Street near Lewis Street at 9:14 p.m. It was only seconds later when ShotSpotter detected another 20 shots at the corner of West 12th Street near Peyton Street.

Officers responded to other ShotSpotter activations on S. Harrison Street near West 28th Street, West 31st Street near Madison Street and 23rd and Lewis.

Police said no one reported being shot during the late-night gunfire.

Anyone with information about what happened Wednesday night and Thursday morning is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.