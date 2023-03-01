LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police Department officers were called Tuesday about a reported assault at Southwest High School.

In an LRPD report, police were called just after 10 a.m. to the principal’s office at the school in Mabelvale to a report of a substitute teacher being injured by a student.

The teacher told police she was sitting on the edge of her desk when the 16-year-old student started to argue with her. The teacher told investigators that she told the student to leave and he bumped her off the desk as he turned, then turned around and started punching her in the face.

The LRPD report stated that the teacher had injuries to her right eye and right ear.

The report continued that the student was taken to the detective’s office for an interview. Officials reported that the student’s mother was notified and she told the officer she did not have a car and would not be going to the detective’s office.

The report concluded that arrangements were made for the student to be detained by juvenile intake. The report shows he is facing a charge of battery.