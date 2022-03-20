LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A suspect is in custody after a tense stand-off with the Little Rock Police Department’s SWAT unit on Sunday afternoon.

According to a tweet from LRPD, a SWAT call-out happened in the 1200 block of Center Street shortly after 3 p.m.

LRPD officials say that SWAT negotiators were called to the scene and asked that the public avoid the area until the investigation is complete.

Two hours later, LRPD tweeted that the SWAT call ended with the subject in custody. This investigation is ongoing, and authorities ask that the public continue to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.