Little Rock residents react after one person left dead in South University shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and two other were injured following a shooting Wednesday night in Little Rock.

The shooting started on University Avenue, but ended nearly 5 miles away on Wright Avenue.

People who live nearby said the violence has to stop after three people were shot.

Two women who live near Wright Avenue in Little Rock didn’t want to be identified but they described what they saw and heard Wednesday night.

“Last night my neighbor and I was outside,” a woman who saw victim’s car said. “They were taping off the street and putting folk into the ambulance.”

It all started when Little Rock police got a call about a disturbance with a weapon on South University Ave. around 8 p.m.

The caller told police that a white car and a silver car crashed into each other, and one car had several bullet holes.

Shortly after police got another call about a shooting on Wright Avenue. Police say they found two people who had been shot, a 17-year-old and a 27-year-old.

“There was a young lady holding a towel on her head, and first responders were giving, administering CPR,” Clifford LaFleru, a man who lives nearby said.

One woman said she saw one of the cars.

“There was a white car driving up and down the street spastically, with the music going crazy. They were spinning around on our street and then went to Battery Street,” Woman who saw victim’s car said.

A third victim, who police later identified as 18-year-old Caleb Sykes, was in the white car. Police said he showed up later to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Those who live nearby said it’s not a surprise, but it’s heartbreaking to see this happen.

“It’s horrible, my grand baby will be home in the next week and I’m terrified with him having to come out,” the woman who saw victim’s car said.

No suspect information has been released but police said they are trying to find a 17-year-old who may have been involved with this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LRPD.