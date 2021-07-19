Little Rock sees violent weekend after 3 homicides in 3 days

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the last three days, three people were killed in three separate homicides and multiple other shootings that left six people injured.

According to LRPD there has already been a 36% increase in homicides in the last 5 years.

Many from the community have said that gun violence has become too much.

Jane Rector who lives in Little Rock said the situation in Little Rock is saddening.

“You get scared of going places now, it’s a chance we have to take.”

Friday, police said 22-year-old Kendrick Sisa was shot and killed in the parking lot of Dave and Busters on Bass Pro Parkway, and then on Saturday, 60-year-old Daniel Dunnahoo was shot and killed while working at a liquor store on North Rodney Parham road.

Also on Sunday night, a person died and another person was injured from a shooting near Baseline Road.

Lance Hines, the Little Rock City director (Ward 5) said it’s always a concern when it comes to violent crimes.

“It’s not just this weekend, it’s been going on for far too long and it’s escalated,” Hines said, “It’s happening all over the city, and I think it’s a time for a change in tactics. Some of my fellow board members keep saying we can’t police our way out of this but no policing is getting us into this, this deal.”

Monday evening Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. released a statement in regards to the violent weekend in Little Rock.

In the statement, he proposed a $1M plan to help combat the crime in the city stating that they “will work to solve this issue”.

In addition to the three homicides, police are also investigating three shootings with injuries.

Two men were shot and injured at a motel on South University on Saturday night.

LRPD is investigating a “shots fired” call in the River Market. No one was injured, but police found about 50-60 empty shell casings.

Sunday afternoon, police investigated another “shots fired” call at a park near an elementary school on Tyler Street, but no one was hurt in that case either.

“Every weekend it’s somebody getting shot or died from gun violence, it’s just horrible,” Rector said.

One man was arrested following one of those homicides.