LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man from Little Rock was sentenced to more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, 54-year-old Bryan Shannon was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison.

In February 2019, officials said an undercover FBI agent posted an online advertisement targeted at people seeking children for sexual purposes, where they received a response from an individual with the username “taboojunkie,” who was later identified as Shannon.

Officials said the FBI agent and Shannon engaged in sexually explicit conversation and that he had engaged in sex acts with a 5-year-old and an 8-year-old child.

After learning that Shannon was a registered sex offender and his prior convictions, federal agents executed a search warrant at his house, where they found his phone and laptop computer with videos and images of child pornography.

In May 2019, Shannon was charged in a one-count indictment with possession of child pornography, and he pleaded guilty to the indictment on July 15, 2020.

In addition to the prison term, Shannon was sentenced to a lifetime of supervised release following his imprisonment.