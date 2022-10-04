LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting in Little Rock Tuesday leaves a 1-year-old girl dead, with the mother facing a manslaughter charge.

The shooting happened inside a home on Doe Run Drive near Mabelvale Cutoff and Chicot Road.

According to police, investigators are still working to determine if the shooting was accidental, but the child’s mother, Keiundrea Davis, is facing a manslaughter charge as a result.

We talked to a neighbor, asking to keep her name private, who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting Tuesday afternoon.

“I came outside the mom was sitting down crying very fierce, so I’m thinking something’s wrong with mom,” she said.

The neighbor said she later learned the reality of the situation as first responders took the child into an ambulance.

“That’s when I knew a child had been shot when he brought the child out in his arms,” she said.

Sgt. Eric Barnes with LRPD said these types of cases are never easy to deal with as a police officer.

“This is a very difficult deal,” he said. “It’s difficult to see family members showing up knowing a child’s been hurt.”

Barnes reiterated that whether or not the shooting was accidental is still unclear, but should send a message either way.

“It goes to the importance of not only gun safety, but being aware,” Barnes said.

As for that neighbor, who is still processing Tuesday’s events, she said as not only a neighbor but a mother, it is hitting close to home in more ways than one.

“To be a mom… it doesn’t matter whose child it is,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking whether it’s your child or not.”