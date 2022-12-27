LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock shooting on South Battery Street has now been declared a homicide as of Monday.

The Little Rock Police Department announced Monday that an investigation into a Dec. 10 shooting of 28-year-old Valandus Jackson has become a homicide investigation with his death on Dec. 23.

Bullets from the shooting also hit the nearby home of Erika Brown-Killian.

“This was a war zone,” she said. “This has been traumatic. This is a very traumatic event.”

She said bullets came in through the window and ricocheted throughout her living room and kitchen. As the shots came in, she crawled to her children’s bedroom to put a mattress over them and shield them with her own body.

Brown-Killian said she and her children made it out unharmed, but she said she fears for the future of her neighborhood.

“We want to revitalize this area and bring it this way we want that,” Brown-Killian said.

Brown-Killian added that the neighborhood is one that deserves more.

“Literally through that light are quarter of a million-dollar homes and miles away from the governor’s mansion neighborhood,” she said.

Brown-Killian is calling on the mayor and law enforcement to bring about some change in the community. She said so far, she feels her concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

“We have got to get law enforcement to do their jobs,” she said. “This is your neighborhood… this is a call to the mayor.”

In the meantime, she said she fears the problem of crime in her area will get worse before it gets better.

“Where there is smoke there is fire, she said. “You can mark my word.”

Little Rock Police said that no arrests have been made in connection to the homicide and are asking that anyone with information to call them at 501-371-4829.