Little Rock teens shot at on Sunday after fight on Reservoir Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two teens were shot at on Sunday, with one being grazed by a bullet, in the 800 block of Reservoir Road.

One of the victims reportedly got into a fight while dropping someone off at Professor Bowl. The victim left but returned soon after to pick up the person they dropped off.

When they attempted to leave the area, in the second encounter, the suspect shot at the vehicle from the backseat of another vehicle as they drove by on Reservoir Road. Between 7 to 8 shots struck the vehicle, with a bullet grazing the leg of a passenger.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2015 or 2016 Black Range Rover with large silver rims.

The teens who were shot at didn’t report the shooting until Monday, when investigators were then able to then gain evidence of bullet fragments lodged in the victim’s vehicle.

The incident is still under investigation.

