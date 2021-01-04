Little Rock woman found dead inside home, car stolen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a home over the weekend.

According to a news release sent Monday by the Little Rock Police Department, officers were responding to a wellness check at a home on Broadmoor Drive just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 2, when they found the body of Tameka Banks, 41, of Little Rock.

At this time, police have not said how Banks died.

Authorities have not released a description of a suspect at this time.

Police say they initially were not able to find the woman’s car and reported it as stolen, but the car was later found and impounded.

Banks’ body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.