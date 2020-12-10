Little Rock woman pleads guilty in $2M COVID-19 relief fund fraud case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Little Rock woman pleaded guilty to bank fraud Thursday afternoon after fraudulently receiving nearly $2 million in loans intended to give relief for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

According to Cody Hiland, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, 41-year-old Ganell Tubbs admitted she claimed to own The Little Piglet Soap Company, LLC, and Suga Girl Customs, LLC.

Neither business are in good standings, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Both businesses list Tubbs’ home address and phone number as the business contact information.

Tubbs submitted a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) application on April 30 saying Suga Girl Customs paid $1,385,903 in wages and compensation during the first quarter of 2020. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Tubbs received $1,518,887 on May 5. Tubbs then paid $8,000 on her personal student loan, and spent $6,000 online at Apple, Michael Kors, Sephora, The North Face, Nike and other retailers, according to officials at the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Federal prosecutors say Tubbs also submitted a second PPP application on May 5 for The Little Piglet Soap Company and later received a loan for $414,375.

“This defendant took almost two million dollars that were intended to keep small businesses afloat during COVID-related shutdowns,” stated U.S. Attorney Hiland. “Hardworking Arkansans needed these funds to pay their employees and support their families, and we will not tolerate fraudsters who lie to obtain these funds and then use them for their personal enjoyment. We ask anyone with information on suspected PPP fraud to please report it.”

Tubbs originally faced two bank fraud charges, two making a false statement on a loan application charges, and one engaging in a monetary transaction with proceeds of unlawful activity charge.

Tubbs pleaded guilty Thursday to one bank fraud charge in exchange for dismissal of the remaining charges.

Federal prosecutors say United State District Judge Brian S. Miller will sentence Tubbs at a later date.