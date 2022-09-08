LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are looking for a woman connected to the death of her daughter.

According to investigators, Kristi Taylor is wanted in the death of 13-year-old Kyisha Price.

Investigators said officers responded to Taylor’s home on South Bryant Street on May 7 with Taylor saying her daughter had died while experiencing difficulty breathing. Taylor also told police that her daughter was having difficulty eating for most of the week.

Officers on scene noted that Price’s body had open wounds and bed sores. As mandated reporters, the responding officers also alerted the Child Abuse Hotline.

On Sept. 8 her death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

An arrest warrant for Taylor was issued for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Taylor is asked to contact Little Rock detectives at 501-371-4660.