LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Lonoke County deputies are investigating after two teens suspected of breaking into vehicles were shot Thursday morning.

Officials with the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. Deputies said the teens were suspected of stealing a vehicle and breaking into multiple other vehicles and that the man who owned the property shot the two while they were fleeing.

Authorities with the sheriff’s office told FOX 16 News that both teenagers were 15 years old and are being treated at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The property owner, identified by deputies as 36-year-old Christopher Hill, was arrested. He is facing two charges of criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and five charges of possession of firearms by a certain person.

A second suspect, 28-year-old Sierra Miller, was also arrested. She is facing charges including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and five charges of possession of firearms by a certain person.

Both Hill and Miller are both being held in the Lonoke County Detention Center.

Investigators said the two teens could still be facing criminal charges for theft of property and breaking and entering.

The incident is still under investigation is still under investigation.