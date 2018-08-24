LR Man Killed in Shooting on Princeton Drive Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Darrin Jackson, 25, of Little Rock [ + - ] Video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A local man is dead after an early morning shooting in the central part of the city.

The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) says Donnell Walker, 39, was found lying face down in the yard of a home in the 4600 block of Princeton Drive around 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Walker died after arriving at the hospital.

The scene is in a neighborhood a few blocks east of Fair Park Boulevard.

Witnesses gave police the name of the man they said fired the shots and told them it happened during a disturbance with the victim.

The LRPD says Darrin Jackson, 25, was picked up on 16th St. and first taken to the 12th Street Substation where he was charged with Murder 2nd Degree. He was then booked into the Pulaski County Jail.

Police are still investigating the shooting death and said Friday afternoon the relationship between the two men was unclear.