LR Police: 2 men stabbed multiple times Wednesday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police said two men were stabbed multiple times after an argument turned into a fight Wednesday night.

The stabbings happened on the 7500 block of Geyer Springs Rd around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a police report sent Thursday by the Little Rock Police Department, officers that responded to the scene noted a man was bleeding but was alert.

The first victim was taken to a local hospital by MEMS.

According to officers, the first victim was severely intoxicated and was not able to give a statement to officers or detectives.

Police said a second victim was also stabbed multiple times and taken to another local hospital by family members.

Authorities said the second man was taken to surgery and was in and out of consciousness while officers and detectives were trying to talk to him.

Police said based on what officers could obtain at the scene, an argument turned into a fight between multiple people over an unknown topic, which resulted in the two men being injured either by one another or by a third person, whom officers have not had contact with.

Anyone with information about these stabbings are asked to call the Little Rock Police Department.