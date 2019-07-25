LR sandwich shop burglarized Sunday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are investigating after a sandwich shop was burglarized early Sunday morning.

On Wednesday, James Magers told police that the Schlotzskys on the 11800 block of Mara Lynn Road had been burglarized around 1:40 Sunday morning. He told police he did not have time to alert them until Wednesday.

Magers told police he was alerted by the business’ security system that a door had been breached, but he did not see anything on the camera and did not notify police.

Magers then said around 3 a.m. Sunday, he received a second alarm, but did not have access to the camera.

Magers told police he went to the store later that morning and found the front door’s glass was destroyed, the dropbox under the register counter was missing and the office safe was damaged and had money missing.

Magers told police he saw in the security footage and saw a person come up to the business, turn off the power, break the front door glass with a hammer, take the dropbox, break the shelf that held the safe and take the money bag from the safe before leaving.

Magers told police that the backup battery to the camera died before he received the second alert.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Little Rock Police.