LR Tractor Supply Company burglarized, police searching for suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock Police are searching for a suspect who burglarized a Tractor Supply Company on Tuesday.

It happened at 6:35 Tuesday morning at the Tractor Supply Company on Colonel Glenn Sq.

Officers say the lower sliding glass of the doors were broken, and there was a rock inside the doorway.

The manager pulled a video for officers which showed the suspect entering the store at 6:35 a.m. and leaving out the front door at 6:37 a.m. with a 200 piece mechanics toolset and a DEWALT 60V 4.5-6 inch Grinder Kit with Kickback Brake.





If you see this person or know where they may be, call Little Rock Police.