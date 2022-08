LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, one man was shot but his injuries were found to be non-life threatening.

NOW: LRPD confirms a shooting at Berkley Apartment Homes right off Rodney Parham. A spokesperson says one man has been shot after a fight broke out. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. No arrests made yet @KARK4News @FOX16News pic.twitter.com/9nv7WSE6HG — Samantha Boyd (@samanthaboyd98) August 4, 2022

Police were told that the shooting stemmed from an argument.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.