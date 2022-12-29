LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a teenage boy wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.

Officials with the LRPD said that 15-year-old Tyler Bland is wanted for capital murder.

Officers said they were notified of the shooting just after 1 p.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

This incident marks the third homicide of the year at the apartment complex. The previous homicide happened on May 21 and July 4. This is the 81st homicide of 2022.

Officers are asking anyone with information on Bland’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.