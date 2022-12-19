LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two teenage boys are facing murder charges in connection to the deadly shooting of another child in Little Rock Sunday night.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department said that officers responded to an area in Torey Pines Drive Sunday just after 9 p.m. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a boy who had been shot.

Police said the victim died from his injures at a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives arrested 18-year-old Daryl Jones and 15-year-old Tamarion Jones. Authorities said each are facing a charge of capital murder , and booking information show Daryl Jones is also facing an aggravated robbery charge.

This is an ongoing investigation.