LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a double homicide early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded to the 1600 block of West 22nd Street just after 12:30 p.m. and discovered two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said that the Pulaski County coroner transported the bodies to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy and to positively identify both men.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department’s Major Crime Division at 501-371-4660.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.