LRPD: Argument leads to early Saturday morning shooting, one injured

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said the victim in an early Saturday morning shooting claimed the incident was caused by “an old beef.”

According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers were called to the 4900 block of W. 31st St. shortly after 1:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

The officers said they found the victim laying near a white SUV, several feet away from the reported location and began applying tourniquets to his injured leg.

Investigators said the victim stated he was shot by a suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Braylon Gaston, because of ‘old beef’ between the two men.

The victim told police he knocked on the Gaston’s door and Gaston answered carrying an AR-style gun. The victim then claimed he began arguing with Gaston before hearing the gun go off and feeling his left leg go numb.

The officers noted that they found one rifle shell casing and drops of blood on the front porch of the home.

Authorities said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Gaston was taken into custody, with police officials saying he is facing a charge of first-degree battery. He was sent to the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held on a $50,000 bond.